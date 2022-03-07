PM Modi Hails Hasina's Leadership, Vows To Work With Her To Further Strengthen Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina for her leadership in ensuring her country's all-round development and expressed his commitment to work with her to further strengthen India-Bangladesh ties. Modi made the assertion when the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Security Advisor Major General (Retd.) Tarique Ahmed Siddique called on him, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi fondly recalled his visit to Bangladesh in March, 2021, and conveyed his best wishes to his Bangladeshi counterpart.

Siddique thanked the prime minister for strengthening India-Bangladesh friendship and standing firmly with Bangladesh in times of crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the PMO said. Prime Minister Modi commended the leadership of Hasina in ensuring all-round development of Bangladesh and expressed his commitment to work with her to further strengthen India-Bangladesh ties, the statement said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)