PM Modi Hails Increased Female Participation In CRPF, Says It'll Bolster Public Confidence

In the latest episode of his radio show, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the increased participation of women in the country’s defence and law enforcement system. Addressing his compatriots on Sunday, PM Modi lauded CRPF’s recent decision on allowing women to join the police force. “Earlier, it was a preconceived notion that police services were limited to men but that has changed now", he reckoned.

Citing statistics from the Bureau of Police, PM said that the number of women recruited in the forces has doubled in recent years. While in 2014, there were only 1,05,000 female CRPF officers, by 2020 their number grew to 2,15,000. In his audio message, the Prime minister asserted that not only has their female participation seen a rise but also their capabilities of undertaking difficult duties has bolstered.

“Women are taking one of the most difficult trainings in the country- the Specialised Jungle Warfare Commandos Training and becoming cobra battalion”, PM stated adding that increased presence of women on airports, metros, and other public spaces has not only strengthened public trust in the police force but also helped women connect and get inspired.

'Role Models'

Calling the women police officers “role models” for people, PM Modi urged them to visit schools after they reopen and inspire young girls. He said that the exercise will enhance confidence in police personnel. In his concluding statement, PM expressed his wish of seeing more and more females joining the CRPF and leading new-age policies.

In his address, the Prime Minister also talked about the upcoming birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is celebrated as 'National Unity Day'. PM Modi urged the citizens of India to associate themselves with at least one activity that promotes national unity on the day saying that India could reach great heights through a united enterprise. PM Modi further said,

"Next Sunday, October 31, is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. On behalf of every listener of 'Mann Ki Baat', and on my behalf, I salute the Iron Man. We celebrate October 31 as 'National Unity Day'. We must associate with at least one activity that promotes national unity,"

Image: ANI/PTI