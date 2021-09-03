PM Modi Hails India-Russia Energy Partnership, Says 'can Bring Stability To Global Market'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Eastern Economic Forum on Friday, September 3, and applauded Russian President Putin's vision for the development of the Russian Far East. During the address, PM Modi said that energy is one of the major pillars of the India-Russia Strategic Partnership.

PM Narendra Modi at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum said, "India-Russia energy partnership can help bring stability to the global energy market. My Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri is in Vladivostok to represent India at this forum".

Energy is another major pillar of our Strategic Partnership.



Prime Minister said, "India has a talented and dedicated workforce, while the Far East is rich in resources. So, there is tremendous scope for Indian talent to contribute to the development of the Russian Far East".

PM Modi at EEF Summit

Pointing at the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Modi said, "The friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time. Most recently, it was seen in our robust cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in the area of vaccines".

Referring to his visit to Vladivostok to attend the forum in 2019 when he had announced India's commitment to enact Far East Policy, Modi further affirmed that India will be a reliable partner for Russia in realizing this vision. Apart from India, leaders of China, Argentina, and Thailand participated in the EEF Summit. India's Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is in Russia to attend the meeting.

India-Russia relation

India and Russia share strong bilateral energy cooperation that is considered to be a key pillar of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries. For the Indian oil and gas companies, Russia is the largest investment destination. While Indian public sector companies have made investments in Russia of about 16 billion dollars including in the Far East and East Siberia in oil and gas assets including Sakhalin-1, Vankor, and Taas-Yuryakh. Russia is also the largest investor in India’s oil and gas sector and India is encouraging further investments by Russian companies in India’s oil and gas sector, especially in gas infrastructure and the Exploration and Production sector.

