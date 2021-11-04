Continuing his yearly tradition, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with Indian Army soldiers in Nowshera on Thursday and lauded their service to the country. Addressing the soldiers, he observed that the people of India can sleep peacefully and celebrate festivals with fervour only due to their contribution. Observing that he had come here with the blessings of 130 crore Indians, he stated, "I feel that I should celebrate Diwali with my family members. That's why I celebrate every Diwali with my family members. Because you are my family members. I am a member of your family. I have not come here as a PM but I have come as a family member".

Recalling the rich history of Nowshera in defeating the evil designs of the enemy, the PM remarked, "Nowshera has safeguarded Kashmir and Srinagar by giving a befitting reply to every war and conspiracy. Immediately after Independence, the enemy eyed this region. There was an attack on Nowshera. The enemy tried to capture it sitting on the heights. I got a chance to understand everything now via papers and video. I am happy that all conspiracies failed in front of the bravery of the Nowshera jawans."

He added, "The enemy got a sense of the strength of the Indian Army in the initial days itself. I pay tribute to Nowshera's tiger- Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Naik Jadunath Singh who made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of the country. I salute Lieutenant RR Rane who paved the way for India's victory."

Weighing in on the 2016 surgical strike, PM Modi stressed, "The role played by the brigade here in the surgical strike fills every Indian with pride. And I will always remember that day. It was decided that everyone should return before sunset and I was awaiting the phone call every moment to ascertain whether my last jawan has returned. Our brave jawans returned unhurt after displaying their might. There were a number of attempts after the surgical strike to disrupt peace here. They are happening even today. But terrorism gets a befitting reply everywhere."

PM Modi bats for self-reliance

On this occasion, PM Modi reaffirmed his commitment to achieving self-reliance in the defence sector. He said, "Unfortunately, it was taken for granted previously that we will get everything only from abroad. We had to compromise when it comes to technology and spend more money. The process of procuring defence weapons and equipment would go on for years together. That is, the file would not be cleared even after an officer retired". Revealing that 65% of the Defence budget is now spent on procuring indigenous defence equipment, he appreciated the fact that Arjun tanks and light combat aircraft like Tejas are being manufactured in India now.