In his final 'Mann Ki Baat' program for the year 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the efforts of every Indian, including common citizens who helped the country achieve its COVID-19 vaccination milestone and set an example for the world in the fight against the pandemic.

"It is everyone's effort that India could fight the biggest epidemic in 100 years. We stood by each other like a family in every difficult time. If we compare the vaccination figures of India with the world, it shows that we have done a remarkable job and how big a goal has been achieved," said PM Modi.

"Crossing the milestone of 140 crore doses of vaccine is an achievement of every Indian. This shows the trust of every Indian in the health system, our faith in science, our trust in the scientists, and is also proof of our will in fulfilling our responsibilities towards society," he added.

India's resolution for 2022 is defeating COVID-19: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, however, cautioned the citizens against the new COVID-19 variant Omicron that has "knocked on our doors". He said, over the two years, India has experienced that "our own effort as a citizen is very important in defeating this global pandemic".

"The new Omicron variant that has entered the country, our scientists are constantly studying it. They are getting new data every day, their suggestions are being worked on. In such a situation, self-awareness, self-discipline, is the country's greatest power against this variant of doronavirus," said PM Modi. He called on the nation to enter the year with this collective power to defeat COVID-19.

Marking the seven years of Mann Ki Baat, the PM said the radio program has been inspiring many people to do more good, to become better, highlighting the goodness of the individual, of the society and the country.