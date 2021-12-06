PM Modi Hails India's COVID Vaccination Milestone As 50% Population Fully Inoculated

A day after India achieved another milestone of crossing 50% coverage in vaccinating citizens against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is important to keep the momentum going. Retweeting Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's post on the same, PM Modi wrote, "keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols".

The country, on Sunday, completed full vaccination of half of its eligible population against COVID-19 as concerns over the new Omicron variant continue to rise.

PM Modi hails India's vaccination drive:

And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing. https://t.co/a26Cy65Jv2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021

On Sunday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that this was a 'moment of great pride'. In a tweet, the Health Minister also congratulated the nation on the vaccination accomplishment. India, in the last 24 hours, administered 24,55,911 COVID vaccine doses with coverage exceeding 127.93 crore. While congratulating the nation over the achievement, Mansukh Mandaviya was also confident of winning the battle against COVID-19.

COVID vaccination in India: Latest figures

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's vaccination figures as of Sunday read:

1,03,84,617 of the first dose have been administered to Healthcare workers while 95,48,009 have received both doses.

In the Front Live Workers' category, 1,83,81,233 have received the first dose while 1,65,92,175 have received the second dose.

In the age group 18-44 years, 46,75,22,029 people have received first dose while 24,44,87,121 have received both doses.

Between age group 45-59 years, 18,69,15,771 ave received the first dose and 12,62,94,812 have received both doses.

In the category of above 60 years of age, 11,69,97,622 have received single-dose and 8,21,86,280 are fully vaccinated.

In total, 1,27,93,09,669 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID-19 cases in India

The country, in the last 24 hours, recorded 8,306 COVID cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health. 8,834 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours and currently, total recoveries stand at 3,40,69,608. India's active caseload currently stands at 98,416; the lowest in 552 days. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.28% - the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.35%.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, the government of Puducherry on December 5 made COVID-19 vaccination compulsory in the Union Territory. The action was taken amid rising concern over COVID-19 variant Omicron. According to a notice issued on December 4, those violating the restriction would face penal action, 'as per the provisions of law'.