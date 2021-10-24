As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 82nd edition of his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday, he lauded India’s new more liberalised drone policy which went into effect this year, stating that the liberalised policies helped in making use of drones in India's fight against COVID-19 by enabling vaccine supply. The Prime Minister also urged the country's youth to make optimal use of the Centre's new drone policy. Earlier, where a security clearance was needed to operate an Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), or drone, scrapping the Centre scrapped such barriers allow a more liberalized regime for civilian drones, marking a clear shift in its policy.

The government enabled its wider use by academia, Startups, end-users and other stakeholders. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), in order to ease the use of drones in various sectors like – agriculture, mining, infrastructure, surveillance, emergency response, transportation, geo-spatial mapping, defence, and law enforcement etc, decided to repeal the UAS Rules 2021 and replace the same with the liberalized Drone Rules, 2021.

Hailing the decision, Prime Minister Modi said, “India is working on using drones for transportation, be it for delivery of goods at home or assistance during emergencies or monitoring law and order.” Furthermore, in his “Mann Ki Baat” address, PM Modi stated that soon, drones will be deployed for all such needs. “Drones are being used in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines,” PM said during the monthly address.

Drone policy ushers 'a landmark moment' for India, said PM Modi

Earlier as the government approved the policy with its intent to allow the use of drones, PM Modi had tweeted: “The new Drone Rules usher in a landmark moment for this sector in India. The rules are based on the premise of trust and self-certification. Approvals, compliance requirements, and entry barriers have been significantly reduced.” Furthermore, he said, “The new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector. It will open up new possibilities for innovation & business. It will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology & engineering to make India a drone hub.”