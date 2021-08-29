PM Modi Hails India's Youth In 'Mann Ki Baat' Speech, Highlights Efforts In Space Sector

In his 80th episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about great participation and enthusiasm from students of colleges and universities to the recently opened space sector by the Central Government. PM Modi talked about how the young generation does not want to walk on the already built roads and thrives to create something of his/her own.

In March 2021, the Prime Minister had announced that the Central government has opened up several sectors including agriculture, space, atomic energy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the talented youth of the country, adding that keeping knowledge and research within limits is an injustice to the nation.

PM Modi also highlighted how the start-up culture has furnished in India with small cities also having equal opportunities.

"Recently India threw open its space sector and the youth latched into this opportunity to take the advantage. Several students from colleges, universities and those working in private sectors came forward and I have full faith that in the coming time we will have such satellites which will be formed by these students who are currently working in labs of educational institutions. I have seen that in today's time no matter how wealthy and educated family background a youth has, he or she wants to do something unique, they want to work on start-ups, they are ready to take risks. In small cities also the start-up culture is furnishing and I can see bright future in it," added PM Modi.

PM Modi on India's toy sector

Continuing his praises for the youth of the country, the Prime Minister said that earlier India did not contribute much to the Global toy industry but with focus and concentration, the young generation is trying to enhance the nation's toy sector. "The youth has decided to make the impact of Indian toys globally. They are trying new things," added the Prime Minister.

Earlier, in June Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Indian toy industry has the capacity to bring growth to the neediest segment of the society. The Prime Minister had stressed to focus on "toyconomy" advising the country's gaming and toy industry to play a big role in this sector. He had significantly mentioned that country's crores of rupees going outside can be saved with the developed toy sector.