PM Modi Hails INS Visakhapatnam; 'Proud Day For India's Quest To Become Aatmanirbhar'

As the Indian Navy commissioned India’s first indigenously built, stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam on Sunday, bolstering the nation's defence system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the defence unit for forthputting India’s quest to become ‘self-reliant', under his visioned Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Expressing his delight, the Prime Minister acknowledged the top-class features of the magnanimous vessel, equipped with top technology, and said that INS Visakhapatnam will strengthen the nation's security apparatus.

PM Modi lauds commissioning of INS Visakhapatnam

PM Modi further added that India shall continue to work on its efforts to modernise the defence system. The Prime Minister shared pictures of the sea warrior INS Visakhapatnam in a Twitter post.

Today is a proud day for India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector. INS Visakhapatnam is commissioned into Indian Navy! It is indigenously developed and will strengthen our security apparatus. Our efforts towards defence modernisation continues with full vigour. pic.twitter.com/LwVIX3ufzq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions INS Visakhapatnam

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh officially commissioned INS Visakhapatnam into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking at the induction ceremony hailed India's defence sector and said, "We will not only make ships for our needs but the world's needs. Make in India, Make for the world."

Further tracing India's shipbuilding capabilities since the medieval period, he said that the commissioning of INS Visakhapatnam will fulfil the capabilities of the Indian Navy to a great capacity. "I was told that this lethal warship, built by MDSL, is 75% in terms of content, and completely indigenous in terms of design. Our 'self-reliance' in the field of shipbuilding, was once a major reason for our recognition all over the world", he added.

"I am confident that INS Visakhapatnam will live up to her name and strengthen India's maritime security system", he proclaimed.

Features of indigenously-built destroyer INS Visakhapatnam

The gigantic warship has a 76mm cannon as a missile destroyer, capable of waging war on all fronts. The ship has a massive deck and a communications tower along with a surface-to-air missile system. The ship is capable of waging war against targets in the air, targets on land or targets on the surface of the ocean and those under the water, mainly submarines. The ship is equipped with anti-submarine rockets coupled with incredible communication and radar capabilities, making it a high-precision system. It is also equipped with sonar capabilities.

The ship also has huge chains along with a massive anchor to support the size of the ship. It is a 163-metre long vessel built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Limited. The missile destroyer is 17 metres wide and has a displacement of 7,400 tonnes. It is tipped to become the most powerful warship built in India, and the ship is approximately 75% indigenously made. Even the paint used on the ship is made in India as the paint helps in escaping sonar sensors of other warships.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi, PTI