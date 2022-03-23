PM Modi Hails LG Manoj Sinha's Efforts To Draw More Investment To Jammu & Kashmir

After Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Gulf Countries’ Investment Summit at SKICC, Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed "exemplary efforts" to draw more investment to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and ensuring greater opportunities for the people. Lt Governor addressed a Gulf countries investment summit which was aimed at providing a platform for foreign business delegates to explore a host of investment opportunities.

Hailing Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's efforts to draw more investment to UT, PM Modi shared a tweet that read, "Exemplary efforts to draw more investment to Jammu and Kashmir, and ensure greater opportunities for the people".

Exemplary efforts to draw more investment to Jammu and Kashmir, and ensure greater opportunities for the people. https://t.co/ooxWDsD79M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

PM Modi was responding to a tweet by the office of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha which stated during the address at the Gulf countries investment summit, LG highlighted the scope for J&K UT & GCC companies’ economic cooperation to make this paradise on earth the most beautiful investment destination in the world.

LG Manoj Sinha at Gulf Countries investment summit

In his address at the summit, Manoj Sinha said the Union Territory is at a transformative stage that will further offer more employment opportunities to people and the entire public can coexist peacefully. He also said that once outside investments bear fruit, about seven lakh jobs will be created in J&K.

The Lt Governor highlighted that CEOs of top companies, entrepreneurs, start-up representatives, exporters visiting J&K, are a sign of the confidence they possess towards the potential for business cooperation between J&K and Gulf countries.

He further observed that since 2014, the relationship of India with Gulf countries has undergone a massive evolution that has reflected into a vibrant, revitalized economic partnership with J&K. "This will not only diversify the export basket but will also create a conducive environment for the expansion of the existing trade", he stated.

