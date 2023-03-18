PM Modi Hails New Chapter Of Cooperation With Bangladesh With Diesel Pipeline Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated the first cross-border energy pipeline via video conferencing on Saturday. Named the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, it has been built at a cost of Rs 377 crore and has the capacity to transport 1 Million Metric Ton Per Annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). Notably, this is the first cross-border energy pipeline between both south Asian countries.

PM Modi hails new chapter of bilateral relations

India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will enhance cooperation in energy security between our countries. https://t.co/rj6RA0jq3W March 18, 2023

During the inauguration, PM Modi said that the diesel pipeline will enhance cooperation between the two countries in energy security. "Today a new chapter has started in India-Bangladesh relations. We had laid the foundation of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline in September 2018. And I am happy that today the opportunity has come to inaugurate it with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ji," PM Modi said in his speech.

"I am sure that this pipeline will further accelerate the development of Bangladesh, and will also be an excellent example of increasing connectivity between the two countries," he added. The PM also recalled the Bangladeshi PM's vision of restoring the pre-1965 rail connectivity. He said that both the nations have made significant progress since then. "As a result of this, during the COVID pandemic, we were able to send oxygen to Bangladesh through the rail network. I heartily congratulate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ji for her far-sighted vision," the PM said.

More about India-Bangladesh energy trade

Through the pipeline, Bangladesh will first purchase about 2.5 lakh tonnes of diesel and this number will rise to 4 to 5 lakh tonnes in the following years. According to the agreement, Bangladesh would import diesel for 15 years starting on the first day of supply. The pipeline will carry diesel from Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Ltd’s (NRL) marketing terminal in West Bengal's Siliguri to the Parbatipur depot of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). While each barrel of petroleum carried from the port city costs about $8, the cost will drop to about $5 thanks to this friendship pipeline.