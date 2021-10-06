Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the drone policy of the country will benefit the people living in remote areas of the country. PM Modi said, "Recently, many policy decisions were taken so that farmers, patients, people living in remote areas get maximum benefits from drone technology." PM Modi was interacting with the beneficiaries while during the launch of the Swamitva scheme from Madhya Pradesh via videoconferencing.

He continued, "A large number of modern drones are made in India itself, in this also India should be self-reliant, for this PLI scheme has also been announced." He further said that the new liberalised drone policy will allow the villages to reach heights and contribute to the growth of India. PM Modi continued, "It is very important to remove the country's villages, village property, land and house records from uncertainty and mistrust. That is why PM Swamitva scheme is going to become a huge strength of our brothers and sisters in the village."

The Prime Minister further said that the country appreciates the efforts made by the villages to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. He said, "We have also seen during the Corona period how the villages of India worked together on one goal, fought this pandemic with great vigilance." Earlier during the day, PM Modi handed e-property cards to more than 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the SWAMITVA scheme in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present during the event.

What is the Swamitva scheme?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Swamitva Yojana’ or Ownership Scheme to map residential land ownership in the rural sector in India. He announced that this will be done using modern technology like drones. The scheme is developed to modernise the property record maintenance in India and was launched on the Panchayati Raj Diwas by PM Modi.

Swamitva Yojana is aimed to create a record of land ownership in rural areas using modern technology. The scheme is articulated by the Panchayati Raj Ministry of the Union government and was launched on April 24, 2020. The Yojana was deemed necessary as several villagers don’t have appropriate documents to prove the ownership of their land. In the majority of the states, surveys and measurements of land have not been done to verify properties.

With ANI inputs