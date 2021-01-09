PM Modi Hails NRI Diaspora At Launch Of 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention via video conferencing and hailed the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the global community during the Covid-19 pandemic. PM expressed gratitude to them for their contribution to the PM Cares Fund.

Speaking at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Watch. https://t.co/FZ4l1KeGdF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2021

"Last year was a challenging year. The work done by Indian diaspora across the world and the way they fulfilled their duties, it is a matter of pride for the country. Many Indians living abroad have also lost their lives to Covid. I express my condolences to their families," the Prime Minister said at the Convention.

READ | PM Modi To Chair Meeting Of All CMs On Jan 11 To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

The Prime Minister stated that in the past years, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have strengthened their identity in other countries and have worked for everyone without any discrimination. Their contribution to PM Cares Fund is being utilised to strengthen health infrastructure in the country.

"In the past some months, I talked to several heads of states where they mentioned the work done by Pravasi Bharatiya (Non-Resident Indian) doctors, paramedics, and others. Temples, Gurudwaras and our tradition of langar, our social, cultural, and religious organisations have worked for everyone without discrimination. They (State heads) spent most of their time praising the work done by the Indian diaspora. Your contribution to PM Cares Fund is being utilised to strengthen health infrastructure in the country. I extend gratitude to you for this," the prime minister said.

READ | PM Narendra Modi To Dedicate Rewari-Madar Freight Section Corridor To Nation

'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines

PM also talked about the 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines, "India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant. Today India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines Today we have been connected with internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti".

READ | PM Modi Should Take COVID Vaccine First, Then We'll Also Take It: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India and provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Diaspora. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, also known as the Non-Resident Indian Day, is observed on January 9 every year. The theme of the convention is "Contribution to Atma Nirbhar Bharat" and the keynote speaker is the Chief Guest Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Suriname.

READ | PM Modi To Talk To Punjab BJP Leaders Acting As Intermediaries Between Centre & Farmers

(With ANI Inputs)