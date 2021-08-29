PM Modi Hails Olympic Stars, Says 'No Indian Enjoys Victory Until Medal Is Won In Hockey'

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and appreciated the Indian Men's Hockey Team for their win in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In the 80th episode, he said that the entire country rejoiced the hockey team's victory as no citizen feels 'completely happy' until a medal is won in Hockey. Modi also mentioned Major Dhyan Chand in his address and said that he would've been very happy to see the team's success.

PM Modi said, "Its after four decades that young Indians, daughters and sons of the country, have once again brought Hockey to life. And irrespective of the number of medals won, no Indian enjoys victory until a medal is won in hockey. And this time, in the Olympics, the medal that was won for hockey came our way after four decades."

By winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the Men's Hockey team ended India’s 41-year-long wait for an Olympics medal in the sport.

PM Modi says, 'The momentum of sport must continue'

The Prime Minister further emphasised the renewed momentum towards sports across India. He said that the youth is attracted to sports and is emotionally attached to these events. They now understand the abilities required to reach such heights.

PM Modi said, "In the country now, Sports and Games, sportsman spirit is not to stop. In family life, in social life, in the life of the Nation, this momentum has to be accorded permanence… infusing it with energy… replenishing it with relentless new energy."

Modi's interaction with the Men's Hockey team

Earlier, during the celebratory breakfast meetup for the Olympic-returned Indian athletes, Modi lauded the Indian Men and Women Hockey teams and said they excelled at the Games. He then highlighted the renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award after Major Dhyan Chand and said that the Indian hockey team has given a big tribute to the legendary athlete.

PM Modi hails Bhavina's medal win

PM Narendra Modi called Bhavina Patel 'remarkable' for scripting history and for bringing home the 'historic' silver medal. Furthermore, he also added that Bhavina's life journey is 'motivating' and that it will draw more youngsters towards sports. Bhavina Patel clinched a historic silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's Singles Table Tennis Class 4 category final on Sunday. Bhavina Patel finished second-best after losing to China's Zhou Ying in the gold medal match.

