PM Modi Hails Operation Ganga Stakeholders For Helping Indians Return Safely From Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the various stakeholders who participated in Operation Ganga. He praised the patriotic fervour and the community service of the various community organisations, which exemplified the Indian civilisational ethos.



"Interacted with Indian community organizations, civil society and volunteer groups involved in @opganga. Collective efforts ensured the safe return of about 23,000 Indians from Ukraine. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of Indians in distress abroad," tweeted PM Modi after the interaction.



PM's Personal Call for Help and Humanitarian Work Conducted by Social Organisations



As the war broke out in Ukraine, Modi personally called Brahmaviharidas Swami at 12 midnight on Sunday, February 27th. according to a notice by BAPS. He requested assistance from the Organisation to ensure the necessary facilities for the Indian students and also help them in the evacuation process. The volunteers swung into action to establish a mobile field kitchen serving 1000 hot meals every day. ISCKON, which has 54 temples in Ukraine is attempting to help others in whichever way they can.



Among others, the ISCKON, BAPS, SEWA International, Art of Living, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, were some of the organisations that provided Indian students with various relief materials. Moreover, the services were extended to the scores of refugees leaving Ukraine. These organisations continue to serve the needy. They provided basic human amenities like shelter, food, etc.





The representatives from the Indian community and private sector in Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary narrated their experiences, challenges faced and they expressed their sense of satisfaction at having got the opportunity to serve in such a complex humanitarian operation. PM Modi also recalled the interactions he had with the heads of states of Ukraine and other neighbouring countries and thanked them for the help.



Around 23,000 Indians have returned to the country from Ukraine. Running this evacuation operation was challenging under such circumstances," said PM Modi.



Under Operation Ganga, according to the statement given in the Parliament by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on 23,000 thousand students were evacuated via 90 flights, 76 out of which were civilians and 14 were Indian Air Force flights. India also rescued 147 foreign nationals belonging to 18 countries.



