PM Modi Hails Passage Of OBC Bill Constitutional Amendment As A 'landmark Moment'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 11, hailed the passage of a bill that restores states' right to identify Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister said that the passage of the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 with a full majority in both the Houses is a "landmark moment" for India.

Remarking that the Constitution Bill not only furthers social empowerment, PM Modi said that it also reflects the central government's commitment to ensuring dignity, opportunity and justice to the marginalised sections.

Passage of the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 in both Houses is a landmark moment for our nation. This Bill furthers social empowerment. It also reflects our Government’s commitment to ensuring dignity, opportunity and justice to the marginalised sections. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2021

Lok Sabha passes OBC Bill with rare majority

For the first time in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, a bill was tabled and passed unanimously without disruptions on Tuesday as the Lok Sabha approved the 127th Constitution Amendment bill to restore the states' right to identify and provide reservation benefits to OBCs.

The entire House supported the bill and debated for more than six hours even as furious protests continued in Rajya Sabha over the controversial farm laws. 385 members voted for the bill, no one had opposed it.

102nd Constitution Amendment Act of 2018

Earlier in August 2018, the Parliament had passed a constitution amendment bill to provide constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes. The 102nd Constitution Amendment Act of 2018 added articles 338B and 342A.

The Supreme Court had dismissed the Centre's plea seeking a review of its majority verdict that held that the 102nd Constitution amendment took away the states' power to notify Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs) for the grant of quota in jobs and admissions.

Opposition parties had attacked the Centre for "assaulting" the federal structure by taking away the power of the states to identify and list the OBCs.

(Image: PTI)