PM Modi Hails President Droupadi Murmu's Message Of 'hope And Compassion' In 1st Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the message of "hope and compassion" that country's 15th President Droupadi Murmu expressed in her maiden address to the parliament on Monday. As Murmu became India's first tribal woman President who was born in an independent India, PM Modi took to Twitter and lauded the 64-year-old's first speech to lawmakers after taking the oath administered by CJI NV Ramana.

PM Modi, who had met Murmu after her election victory, said after her oath-taking ceremony, "She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. pic.twitter.com/I2DEO5wHbO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2022

Murmu, who scripted history on Monday and became the youngest President of India, expressed optimism about the nation’s future, its importance on the global stage and women's empowerment as she took charge of the highest constitutional post in the country. In her first address to the parliament, the 15th President of India also weighed in on Kargil Vijay Diwas and tribals’ rights and mentioned that she was the first woman from her village to attend college.

Touting the country’s bright future, Murmu stated that she was the first President to be born in an independent India and she was honoured to take charge at a time when the nation is completing 75 years of independence. It is to mention here that Murmu is only the second woman to hold the President’s office in India. She said that her elevation to the post from an Indian village is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.

"Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all my fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities," she said.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the MPs and all the members of the Legislative Assembly for being elected to the highest constitutional post of India. Your vote is an expression of the faith of crores of citizens of the country," Murmu said.

'Not my personal achievement': India's 15th President

The 64-year-old former Jharkhand Governor, who took oath as the 15th President of the country administered by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna in the Central Hall of Parliament today, said, "Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India."

"It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India," she added.

Image: @narendramodi/Twitter