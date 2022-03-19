PM Modi Hails Robust Ties Between India & Japan; 'will Bring Great Economic Opportunities'

After the conclusion of bilateral discussions and joint address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida were extensive and productive. Emphasising that Kishida has always been a great friend of India's, PM Modi added that the two leaders took stock of the progress of bilateral issues over several years and discussed various pertaining regional and global issues.

"Economic ties between India and Japan are getting more robust. Japan is among the top investors in India. Based on the trend of the last few years, we are aiming to reach an investment target of 5 trillion Yen in the coming 5 years. This will bring great economic opportunities," he said.

PM Modi further added, "Some of the other subjects that were discussed during the talks with PM Kishida included climate change, clean energy, infrastructure development and cultural cooperation. We also met business leaders earlier in the day."

Japan announces Rs 3.2 lakh crore investment target in India in next 5 years

In a big-ticket move, Japanese PM Kishida announced an investment target of five trillion yen or Rs 3.20 lakh crore in Inda over the next five years after concluding talks with PM Modi. The two sides inked six agreements providing for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, besides firming up a separate clean energy partnership.

"We have announced that in the next five years, we will invest five trillion yen in India and we will further strengthen our cooperation," Kishida said.

During a joint media briefing, Modi asserted that deepening India-Japan relations will not only benefit the two countries but will help in encouraging peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi said that Japan is one of the largest investors in India and said that both the countries are working as 'one team-one project' on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the joint statement said Modi and Kishida reiterated their call for an "immediate cessation of violence and noted that there was no other choice but the path of dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of the conflict."