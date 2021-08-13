PM Modi Hails Shivaji's 'Hindavi Swarajya' As 'Past, Present And Future Of The Country'

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Baba Saheb Purandare ji, who entered the 100th year of his life. He also noted the happy coincidence of his century falling in the 74th year of India’s independence. PM Modi also dwelled at length on the glorious personality of Shivaji Maharaj.

PM Modi hails Baba Saheb's centenary year

Speaking at the celebration to mark the Centenary year of Baba Saheb’s life, the Prime Minister said that Baba Saheb Purandare’s life exemplifies the exalted notion of an active and mentally alert centenary life as expounded by our sages. He also recalled Baba Saheb Purandare’s contributions from the Goa Mukti Sangram to the Dadra Nagar Haveli freedom struggle. The PM highlighted Baba Saheb Purandre’s contribution in writing the tale of the immortal souls of our history. “All of us will always be indebted to him for his sterling contribution of taking the life and history of Shivaji Maharaj to people,” said PM Modi. Purandare had been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2019, and the then Maharashtra Government decorated him with the Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 2015. The Madhya Pradesh Government also saluted him by awarding him the Kalidas award.



PM Modi while emphasising on Baba Saheb Purandare’s work that he did for the society said, "Baba Saheb Purandare reflects his unwavering devotion to Shivaji Maharaj. In his works, Shivaji Maharaj comes alive in our hearts." He also remembered his personal attendance at the programs of Baba Saheb and praised his zeal for taking history to the youth in its full glory and inspiration. While concluding, PM Modi said, "I will appeal to the young historian to maintain the same standards when they write the History of India’s freedom struggle on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

PM recalls Chhatrapati Shivaji's contribution

Prime Minister dwelled at length on the glorious personality of Shivaji Maharaj. He said "Shivaji Maharaj is not only a colossus of Indian history, he also impacted the present Indian geography. A massive question of our past, present and future is if Shivaji Maharaj was not there, what would have been our situation. It is impossible to imagine India’s form, its glory without Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. What he did in his time, the same role was played by his legend, inspirations and stories after him. His ‘Hindavi Swaraj’ is an unparalleled example of justice for the backward and the deprived and a war cry against tyranny. Shivaji’s management, his use of naval power, his water management are still worth emulating."

Image Credits - Twitter