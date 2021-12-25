PM Modi Hails Sikh Leaders, Highlights 'Guru Tegh Bahadur's Valour Against Aurangzeb'

Hailing the Sikh leaders of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave several examples of Sikh fighters including Guru Tegh Bahadur's valour and his sacrifice against Aurangzeb that fought against terror. Addressing Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch, Gujarat, on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Purab, PM Modi linked Sikhs and Gujarat while asserting, 'It has always been a matter of pride for Gujarat that the fourth Gursikh, Bhai Mokham Singh Ji, was from Gujarat, who is among the 'Panj Pyaare' played an important role in the establishment of the Khalsa Panth'.

PM Modi on Kartarpur Sahib:

"The countrymen had been wishing for easy access to Kartarpur Sahib. In 2019, our govt completed the work of the Kartarpur Corridor situated in Pakistan. This reflects our commitment towards preserving our culture & devotion towards Guru Nanak Dev Ji," said PM Modi via video conferencing.

PM Modi on Sikh leaders fighting terror:

Guru Tegh Bahadur's valor against Aurangzeb teaches us how the country fights against terror and religious fanaticism. Similarly, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib is also a living example of tenacity and sacrifice at every step: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/l4fF4WWdg1 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

PM Modi on contributions by Sikh Gurus

"The contribution of our Gurus is not limited to just society and spirituality only. Rather, if our nation, the faith, and integrity of the nation is safe today, then at its core is the great contribution of our Sikh Gurus. The storm of 1998 & the earthquake in 2001 had damaged this pious place of worship. But with the blessings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I was able to revive this place with the help of craftsmen who helped us in bringing back the glory of this place Guruvani was inscribed on the walls here with the ancient writing style. This project was also honoured by UNESCO then. I am fortunate to seek the blessings of Gurudrawa Lakhpat Sahib Ji today. Today reminds me of the time when this place was the epicenter of trade & business," he further mentioned.

PM Modi talks on Jallianwala Bagh & Sikh leaders' sacrifice

"The land of Jallianwala Bagh has witnessed the ultimate sacrifice of our great Sikh leaders. Guru Arjun Dev Ji has always shown the path of unity, while Guru Harkishan Ji has shown the path of humanity followed by every Sikh & Indian. Guru Gobind Singh Ji has ensured to never let down the ‘Aan, Baan and Shaan' of our great nation. Our Sikh Gurus have tirelessly dedicated themselves for our nation in preserving the heritage & culture and protected us from foreign invaders," added PM Modi.

In his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister marked that citizens from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kohima are dreaming togetherness, striving for their accomplishment together. 'Today the mantra of the country is – Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,' he said.