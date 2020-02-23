PM Modi Hails Silk-weaving Women Of Purnia, Shares Their Inspirational Story

While addressing his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' PM Modi on Sunday lauded the women of Purnia region in Bihar, who have formed mulberry-production co-operatives for their business of silk saree weaving. PM Modi stated that such women were setting positive examples of 'transformation' in society. "Our New India is not willing to tag along with the old approach. In particular, our sisters, mothers of new India are grasping challenges thus setting a pace for a positive transformation in society. Purnia region in Bihar is an inspiration for people across the country," said PM Modi.

Co-operatives formed with help of Govt

PM Modi narrated the story of the women of Purnia who used to earlier cultivate cocoons from silkworms obtained from mulberry trees. For this, they received a very nominal price for their produce, while merchants who bought this raw silk made huge profits by spinning it into silk yarn. He stated that now after forming co-operatives with the assistance of the government the same saris were fetching them thousands.

"The women of Purnia formed mulberry-production co-operatives with assistance from the government. After that, they spun silk yarn from the cocoons and also started getting saris made with those threads," PM Modi said. "You will be surprised to know that the very cocoons were sold for a nominal amount earlier, saris made from them are fetching thousands of rupees now," he added.

PM Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' also narrated the stories of several other inspirational women. He hailed the 12-year-old Kaamya Karthikeyan, who became the youngest girl to climb Mt Aconcagua, the tallest peak of South America. Kaamya is now on 'Mission Saahas,' where she will climb the top peak of each continent. PM Modi also spoke about the 105-year-old Bhagirathi Ammam who is pursuing school at this age and has just recently done well in her examinations.

(With Agency Inputs)