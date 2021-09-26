Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. During his speech, PM Modi spoke about the specially-abled individuals who scaled the world's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier. PM Modi stated that the team of eight individuals with disabilities who scaled Siachen was a proud moment for the entire country. He remarked that the team which climbed towards the Kumar Post of the Siachen Glacier and hoisted their flag created a world record.

"My dear countrymen, we all know about the Siachen Glacier. The cold there is so terrible that it is beyond capacity of a common person to live there. With snow spread far and wide, there is no sign of any vegetation anywhere. The temperature here dips to even minus 60 degrees," said PM Modi "Despite being specially-abled, what our eight divyangs have achieved is a a matter of pride for every countryman. If you will get to know the team then even you will also be filled with courage and enthusias just like I was," added PM Modi

The team of eight climbers consisted of Mahesh Nehra, Akshat Rawat of Uttarakhand, Pushpak Gawande of Maharashtra, Ajay Kumar of Haryana, Lobsang Chospel of Ladakh, Major Dwarkesh of Tamil Nadu, Irfan Ahmed Mir of Jammu and Kashmir and Chongjin Ingmo of Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi hailed the veterans of the Indian Army as the operation was led by them.

"This operation to conquer the Siachen Glacier has been successful because of the veterans of the special forces of the Indian Army. I commend the team for this historic and unprecedented achievement. It also shows the spirit of our countrymen to tackle every challenge with a “Can Do Culture”, a “Can Do Determination” and a “Can Do Attitude"," said PM Modi

Specially-abled team scales Siachen Glacier up to 15,632ft

On September 12, a specially-abled team of eight individuals with disabilities created a new world record for 'the largest number of people with disabilities to scale the world's highest battlefield (Siachen Glacier),' by scaling Kumar Post located at an altitude of 15, 632ft. The team had been trained and led by the CLAW, a team of Special Forces Veterans from the Indian Armed Forces. The Indian Army's Northern command cheered the moment for the efforts made by the Indian Army special forces veterans to train the individuals and making the campaign a grand success against all odds.

A world record was created today when 8 specially-abled people reached Kumar Post at 15632 feet on the Siachen glacier. Indian Army special forces veterans made Operation Blue Freedom a grand success: Northern Command, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/x2vAVXdJE4 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

The team climbed a total distance of 60 km atop the Spine of the Siachen glacier, taking five days from September 7 to finally reach the Kumar Post on September 11. As per the CLAW, the team climbed 4,000 ft, gradually, while scaling the Glacier. The route involved crossing several deep crevasses, icy glacial water streams, hard-ice stretches and undulating rocky moraines. Notably, each team member of the CLAW had been a crack soldier in the Army or Navy Special Forces and has been highly trained with multiple specialisations in mountaineering, skydiving, scuba diving, unarmed combat, multi-terrain survival tech, emergency medical response, etc.

Image: PTI/Twitter - ANI