PM Modi Hails Tagore's Legacy; 'Visva-Bharati University Essence Of Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

During his virtual address at the centenary celebration of Visva-Bharati University on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a matter of pride for every Indian that the university has completed its 100 years. Speaking further PM Modi said, "It is a privilege for me that on this day I am getting an opportunity to remember the virtue of this tapobhmoomi." He also called the university a true embodiment of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's contemplation, vision and hard work for Maa Bharati.

READ | On Road To Bengal Polls, All Eyes On PM Modi's Visva-Bharati University Centenary Address

PM Modi addresses Visva-Bharati centenary celebrations

The Prime Minister said, "Gurudev's vision for Visva-Bharati University is the essence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which is also the path towards the welfare of India and the whole world. This campaign will empower India and bring prosperity."

During his address at the centenary celebrations, PM Modi said that Visva-Bharati University was a dream of Rabindranath Tagore. He said, "It is a place which gives continuous energy to the country." Calling work of Gramodaya of the university admirable, the Prime Minister said that the university's yoga department which started in 2015 is also growing in popularity. "Tagore's university campus is an example of both study and life together with nature," he added.

READ | PM Modi To Release PM-KISAN Installment Worth Over Rs.18,000 Cr To Farmers On Dec 25

PM Modi said," Gurudev used to say that we should create such a system that there is no fear in our mind, our head held high and our knowledge free from shackles. Today the country is trying to fulfil this objective through National Education Policy."

Asserting that India is playing a huge role in the world for environmental protection through the International Solar Alliance, Narendra Modi said that India is the only major country in the world which is moving fast to meet the Paris Accord's environmental goals. He said, "When we talk of freedom struggle, the idea of 19-20 century directly in our mind. But, it is also a fact that the foundation of these movements was laid long ago."

READ | 'We Greatly Appreciate': US Envoy Congratulates PM Modi On Receiving Legion Of Merit

West Bengal polls

The West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections. The address at Visva-Bharati is likely to entail the Prime Minister's official entry into the poll fray, in a state that the BJP regards as its final frontier and against a tremendously strong and popular regional power in Mamata Banerjee.

READ | Revised Scholarship Scheme For SC Students Will Ensure Greater Educational Access: PM Modi