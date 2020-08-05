PM Modi Hails The Ram Mandir Struggle's Fruition, Says 'Temple Is A Gift Of Non-violence'

After performing the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the long-cherished Ram Mandir, PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, addressed the gathering highlighting the 'Ram Mandir dream' fought for centuries. He said that similar to the Independence struggle the Ram Mandir struggle was the efforts of many generations. Calling the Mandir - a change of Ayodhya, he said that today's ceremony will be a 'symbol of resolution of crores of people'.

"In the way, there was a struggle for Independence, the struggle for Ram Mandir was fought for many centuries with many generations' efforts pooled together dedicatedly. Today this is the symbol of that sacrifice made back then. Because of the efforts, I bow down to them on behalf of 130 crore Indians. All individuals attached to this movement are watching this program and are giving blessings to everyone. This Mandir is the gift of Truth, non-violence, and sacrifice," he said.

Talking about the efforts to destroy Lord Ram's identity, he affirmed Lord Ram was within every person. He said, "Ram is embedded inside us, mixed in our blood. Many buildings were destroyed, what was not done? Many efforts were made to erase his existence. But still, Ram is with us. This Ram Mandir will be the latest symbol of our culture and a symbol of our faith and national feeling. It will be a symbol of the resolution of crores of people".

Highlighting Ayodhya's development due to Ram Mandir, he said that the city's identity will be changed. He added, "The temple will inspire for determination and resolution. Ayodhya's entire identity will change as new opportunities will come and people across the world will come here. Today's day is the testimony of the truth of millions of Ram Bhakts."

Fulfilling three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at the Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, placing a mettalic plaque at the base of the temple site. The ceremony was done in the presence of 135 saints, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other eminent dignitaries. The PM visited Hanumangarhi prior to the ceremony, planted a 'Parijat sapling' and then addressed the venue before leaving for Delhi. The temple which will be constructed will consist of two floors comprising of Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, having of 5 domes. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

