PM Modi Hails Trump's Commitment To Fighting Terrorism, Calls India-US "natural Partners"

Addressing the crowd at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Motera Stadium on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the efforts of US President Donald Trump to curb terrorism. He called India and US as natural partners and opined that history is repeating itself. The PM recalled that US President Donald Trump had commenced his Indian visit with the ‘Namaste Trump’ event just as he had started his US visit with the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston last year. PM Modi added that both countries will work together in ensuring peace.

'Namaste Trump': PM Modi highlights repeat of history, recalls Houston's Howdy Modi event

#LIVE on #NamasteTrump | India and US are natural partners, not just in the Indo-Pacific; but in ensuring peace across the world. President Trump's leadership in the battle against terrorism has been a service to mankind: PM Modi at Motera Stadium https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/Mm1Kq2sFB7 — Republic (@republic) February 24, 2020

WATCH: PM Modi welcomes US First Lady Melania Trump, shares her "Be best" message

PM welcomes Trump family

Welcoming the United States President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Ivanka Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Namaste Trump event said that it is an honour for the country to host them. Emphasizing on the US-India relation, and welcoming the Trump family, PM Modi said:

"This is the new chapter in the ties between India and America. This relation will bring progress and prosperity to the people of India. Friends President Trump thinks big and he has done everything to fulfill the American dream. We welcome the entire Trump family."

READ | PM Modi Arrives At Ahmedabad; To Welcome Trump At Airport

After the 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump will set off to Agra. First, the couple will visit the Taj Mahal and then head to New Delhi. Trump along with First lady Melania will have an extensive schedule for February 25 when they arrive in the national capital of India. Trump is said to visit the US embassy, there will be meetings with top businessmen at the CEO roundtable and multiple delegation-level talks. Trump is accompanied by a 12 member delegation and multiple trade deals are expected to be signed on 25 February. Trump is also scheduled to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the state dinner hosted by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

READ | 'Namaste Trump' LIVE Updates