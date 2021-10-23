PM Modi Hails Vaccine Makers; 'Entire World Looks Up To India After Vaccine Drive Success'

In the meeting with vaccine manufacturers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted that the country needs to institutionalise the best practices learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic to modify practices in tune with the global standards. According to an official release issued by the Government, PM Modi praised the efforts of the vaccine manufacturers and said that the entire world was looking up to India, given the success of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. He urged the manufacturers to work together continuously and be ready to face future challenges.

"Prime Minister praised the efforts of the vaccine manufacturers, which has resulted in the country crossing the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations, and said that they have played a big role in the success story of India. He appreciated their hard work and confidence given by them during the pandemic," the release read.

In turn, vaccine manufacturers lauded PM Modi's vision and dynamic leadership and praised the close-knit collaboration between the government and industry. They also applauded the regulatory reforms, simplified procedures, timely approvals, and the forthcoming nature of the government throughout the endeavour.

Two of India's leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers- the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech (BB) praised the regulatory reforms brought out by the government. SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla praised the leadership of the Prime Minister throughout the course of the pandemic while BB's Dr. Krishna Ella thanked the Prime Minister for having been vaccinated with Covaxin against the Coronavirus.

Apart from these, leading manufacturers such as Pankaj Patel, who heads Zydus Cadila company (Cadila Healthcare) based in Gujarat, thanked the Prime Minister for talking about the DNA-based vaccine in the UN General Assembly. Biopharma major Biological E's promoter and managing director Mahima Datla commended the vision of the Prime Minister which helped the country attain the vaccination milestone and Dr. Sanjay Singh of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd talked about the importance of innovation and backward integration in the field of vaccine development. "Satish Reddy appreciated the collaboration between government and industry throughout this endeavour and Rajesh Jain praised the continuous communication by the government throughout the pandemic," the release read.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed the 101.30 crore mark, according to a Health Ministry update at 7 am, Saturday. More than 31% of the country's adult population has been double jabbed.

(With Agency Inputs)

