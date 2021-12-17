PM Modi Hails Varanasi's Growth At Mayors' Conference; Calls It 'example For Other Cities'

Addressing All India Mayors' Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday encouraged the Mayors to 'unleash myriad learning opportunities'. The Prime Minister talked about cleanliness, urban landscape development and collective efforts to transform the landscape of cities.

PM Modi inaugurated the conference with an aim to bring together Mayors from across India and share best practices in civic administration for the benefit of citizens.

'Evolution, not revolution,' says PM Modi:

"We should believe in evolution. India does not need revolution today. We don't need to demolish our heritage buildings and reconstruct them rather we need to rejuvenate them. I want all the Mayors to take an initiative to bring their city to the top of the cleanest city list," said the Prime Minister at the virtual address of All India Mayor's Conference in Varanasi.

PM Modi also talked about restoring the old urban landscapes with innovation & technology.

'Kashi an example for other cities'

Continuing his address, the Prime Minister added that development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in the country:

Development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in the country. The majority of our cities are traditional cities. Their dev has also been in a traditional way. We can learn from such places about how local skills & products can be the identity of that city: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/xXMTmO1b8H — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

This conference is for the mayors, and would help them in enhancing the urban landscape in their respective cities,' he further added.

PM Modi hails Mayors

Praising the mayors who were present at the event, PM Modi said that he believes that all the Mayors present have left no stones unturned for the bright future and development of their cities.

I believe that all the Mayors present here have left no stones unturned for the bright future and development of their cities. This program in Kashi is very important for the growth of cities in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at All India Mayor's Conference, Varanasi pic.twitter.com/YSRjKoVqmd — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

PM Modi's advice to all the Mayors

In his advice, the Prime Minister said that Mayors should focus on cleanliness as well as the beautification of the cities:

"Mayors should vow to keep their city clean and should work for development. Beautification is as important as cleanliness. We need to ensure that the vision of New Urban India should be inclusive of 'Divyangjans' under the 'Sugamya Bharat Abhiyaan' and our urban infra supports designs that are Divyang-friendly. We also need our cities to transform into vibrant economic hubs," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister hails development in Varanasi

"Mata Ganga has immensely contributed to boosting the economy of Varanasi and the development initiatives undertaken to enhance the infrastructure is an example of modernised evolution that can inspire other cities too," added the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged that most of the cities in India are traditional cities, developed in a traditional way. "In this era of modernization, the antiquity of these cities is equally important," PM Modi said.

PM calls for 'Waste Management Revenue Model'