PM Modi Hands Over 3,024 Flats To Slum Dwellers; 'Country Has Marched Into Amrit Kaal'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats located in Kalkaji Delhi, under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation’ Project initiative. The flats are built for slum dwellers to ensure “ease of living”.

In the inauguration event held in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, the Prime Minister handed over the keys to the beneficiaries from the Bhoomiheen Camp. During the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today is a big day for thousands of slum dwellers," and called it a “new beginning to life.” The event was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Union minister Harshdeep Singh Puri.

More than 3,000 houses have been built in the first phase

PM Modi asserted that the campaign was started to provide pucca houses to the poor families of Delhi. Speaking about the new feat of building more than 3,000 houses in the very first phase, PM assured the gathering that soon the rest of the families living there will get their new houses.

Speaking on this welfare initiative PM said, "When security is ensured in the lives of the marginalised section, people will get the boost to fight poverty themselves." Expressing his intention of making Delhi “an ideal city” PM Modi said that the government was paying equal attention, "especially to the urban poor."

Emphasising the development in the Delhi NCR region, the Prime Minister said that the metro routes have been expanded from 190 km to 400 km after 2014. In the last eight years, 135 new metro stations have been added to the network which has led to huge savings in time and money.

PM Modi also spoke about the intention of the government to ensure financial inclusion for all those who do not have access to bank accounts. He said that the Centre has included all those belonging to the unbanked and uninsured section of society in this endeavour.

The country has marched into the Amrit Kaal: PM Modi

Emphasising the mantra of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”, he said, "The Kalkaji Extension Project will deal with the slum rehabilitation of three slum clusters namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji will be done in a phased manner."

The PMO claimed that Rs 350 crore was used for the construction of the flats well equipped with all civic amenities. After the vacation of the Bhoomiheen Campsite in Phase III, the vacated site will be utilised for the rehabilitation of the other two camps, he added.

While the PM says that the country “has marched into the Amrit Kaal” the beneficiaries also expressed their gratitude for this initiative. “I’ve been in Delhi for the past 40 years and will finally have my own home. This will improve the future of my children too,” noted a beneficiary of the scheme.