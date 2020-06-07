Haryana Govt Department Follows PM's Lead, Orders 250 Gamchas At Rs 225 Each For Officials

Considering the necessity to cover one's face as a preventive measure against COVID-19, Haryana Government has given an order of 250 gamchas at Rs 225 each. The order is for the Haryana Forest department and medical research centre which has been given to a Panchkula based designer to produce the gamchas. Reportedly, The cost of the order will be incurred by the department and not by the individuals.

The demand for gamchas has witnessed a rise after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen sporting them during several occasions be it at televised addresses or virtual summits.

PM Modi was also seen wearing the gamcha on several occasions. The gamcha which is a Manipuri towel also known as Meitei Lengyan or ‘Leirum Phee’ was used by the Prime Minister for the first time during his televised address to the nation on April 14 when he announced an extension of the COVID-19 induced lockdown till May 3.

After his address, PM Modi changed his display picture on his social media profiles with his mouth and nose covered with the ‘gamcha’ and hands folded in namaste pose.

As soon as PM Modi wore the gamcha, several of the BJP leaders, as well as citizens of the country, put up their photos on social media platforms while sporting the gamcha, so much so that handloom weavers in Uttar Pradesh's Baranbaki started producing it on a large scale and branded it as Modi's gamcha.

However, the Manipuris have raised their voice against mass production of their state’s traditional cloth, ‘leirum phee’, as ‘Modi gamcha’ by weavers in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki. The Directorate of Handloom and Textiles in Manipur has also written to the Ministry of Textiles to stop this bulk production of the ‘gamcha face mask’ in order to safeguard the interests of Manipuri weavers.

