PM Modi Has Changed The Political Culture Of The Country: J P Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday said the political culture of the country has changed after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister of India in 2014.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in politics of "divide and rule" and representing corruption, commission and casteism, he said the BJP stands for mission, service to the society and development.

"When Modi took over as the Prime Minister of the country in 2014, it was not only a change of a Prime Minister or a government or a set of people or a party, it was a change of the political culture of the country," Nadda said.

Addressing an event organised by the BJP here, he said, "I'm not exaggerating, the previous government of UPA was under the conglomeration of parties which were propagating dynastic rule, they were family parties, they were spearheading the democratic movement by believing in vote-bank politics." "They believed in dividing society and rule, they believed in dividing on the lines of religion and caste, to see to it that they ruled for a long time," he added.

Nadda was addressing a gathering of professionals and intellectuals here, as part of the campaign in the run-up to the Assembly polls in the state, which is likely by April-May.

Stating that the Prime Minister not only challenged dynastic rule, vanshvaad (family politics), caste equations, vote-bank politics, he said, "Modi ensured the mantra of- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas. So you will find that the country took an U-turn and the new political culture came in." "When I come before you I don't speak about dividing the society, caste system and religion part. When I and my leaders come before you they come to you with their report card," he said, adding the politics of the report card has come in the country.

"We have tried to see to it that the government is not here, only to come out with the manifestos, but the government that goes before the the people with a report card on what they have done," Nadda said.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, party's national general secretary Arun Singh, Member of Parliament G M Siddeshwara among others were present at the event.

An accountable and pro-responsive government has to be there, this new culture has come, Nadda further said, adding that "We are a pro-responsive, responsible, proactive and accountable government." Giving credit to the Modi administration for COVID-19 vaccine and successful vaccination drive across the country, safe evacuation of Indian students from war-ravaged Ukraine, fast growth of digital payments among others, Nadda highlighted various other policies and initiatives of the BJP government including new education policy which gives impetus to regional languages.

He also highlighted the importance of Swachh Bharat mission, construction of toiles especially in rural areas, Ujwala scheme, health coverage scheme, among others.

