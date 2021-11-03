In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday asserted that November 5, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath, will be a 'historic day'. CM Dhami's statement comes after he visited Kedarnath earlier in the day to check the construction work, along with other preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit.

"Pilgrims, priests, and the Panda community are anxious to give a grand welcome to PM Modi," CM Dhami stated, also underlining that India's Prime Minister has special faith and reverence for Baba Kedar. He also added that PM Modi has the vision to develop Uttarakhand as the spiritual and cultural capital of the world.

As per the ground report of Republic TV, the temple is heavily decked up ahead of PM Modi's visit and preparations are underway to welcome the Prime Minister. Also, security arrangements have been tightened ahead of the PM's visit. PM Modi's visit comes a day ahead of the holy shrine closing its doors for visitors on November 6.

PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand

After the natural disaster in Kedarnath in 2013, reconstruction work of the town began in 2014. The entire reconstruction work at Kedarnath has been undertaken under the guidance of the Prime Minister, who has constantly reviewed and monitored the progress of the projects, given his vision for the redevelopment work there, the Ministry of Culture said. As per the Ministry, PM Modi will visit Kedarnath Temple and unveil the statue and inaugurate the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya which has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 floods.

Besides, PM Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses, and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

Image: ANI, PTI