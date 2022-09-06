PMs Modi, Hasina Sign 7 MoUs As India & Bangladesh Eye Water, Law, Science, Railways, More

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday signed seven Memorandum of understanding (MoUs) on issues related to water sharing, railways, science, commerce, and judiciary, in New Delhi’s Hyderabad House. Following the signing of the MoUs, senior officials from both sides exchanged the agreements in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

List of 7 MoUs signed between India and Bangladesh

MoU to finalise interim bilateral agreement on water sharing of the Kushiyara river MoU signed between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), India, and Bangladesh Council of Scientific Industrial Research (BCSIR) on scientific cooperation MoU signed between the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, and the Bangladesh Supreme Court to promote capacity building The Ministry of Railways signed an MoU with the Bangladesh Railways under which India will train personnel of Bangladesh Railways at Indian training institutes MoU signed between Ministries of both countries to collaborate on providing IT solutions to Bangladesh Railways MoU signed between Bangladesh Television and Prasar Bharati MoU signed between both countries to promote cooperation in space technology and scientific and research collaboration

The exchange of MoUs was preceded by India-Bangladesh delegation-level talks led by PM Modi and Hasina. Issues related to connectivity, energy, water resources, trade and investment, border management and security, development partnership, and regional and multilateral matters were discussed in the meeting.

India-Bangladesh delegation level talks led by PM @narendramodi & PM Sheikh Hasina commence.



On the agenda are issues related to connectivity, energy, water resources, trade & investment, border management & security, development partnership and regional & multilateral matters. pic.twitter.com/80kBMyFmJf — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2022

Earlier, Hasina laid a wreath and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. She received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Soon after the welcome, the Bangladesh PM said she feels happy to be in India every time while noting significant ties between New Delhi and Dhaka.

PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this morning. pic.twitter.com/WMC8Ogb3y7 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2022

"India is our friend. Whenever I come here, it is a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other," the Bangladesh Premier said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Bangladesh PM Hasina as she arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan that was decked up for the leader's welcome. Hasina shook hands with PM Modi. She is set to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today.

Hasina began her four-day visit to India yesterday as Bangladesh is an essential partner under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy. Her visit is crucial and will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Bangladesh.