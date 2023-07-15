PM Modi Heads To UAE Following Successful France Trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for the UAE after concluding his two-day visit to France where he held wide-ranging talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and was conferred with the country's highest civilian and military honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.

“PM @narendramodi bids adieu to France following a successful visit that heralded a new chapter in India-France relationship. PM now emplanes for Abu Dhabi for the next leg of his visit,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

PM @narendramodi bids adieu to France following a successful visit that heralded a new chapter in 🇮🇳-🇫🇷 relationship.



PM now emplanes for Abu Dhabi for the next leg of his visit. pic.twitter.com/6PFLI9RdiL — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 14, 2023

Energy, food security, and defence could very well be the focus areas when Modi touches down in Abu Dhabi for the day-long visit during which the two strategic partners will review the progress after they inked a landmark trade agreement.

Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Modi's trip to Abu Dhabi will mark the completion of the triad after a substantive engagement with the leadership of France.

India and France on Friday said they were exploring possibilities for co-development and co-production of key military platforms, including for the benefit of friendly countries, as they unveiled a 25-year roadmap to deepen their strategic partnership.