PM Modi Highlights Ancient River Celebrations, Urges Indians To Mark 'World River Day'

On the occasion of World River Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the close-knit relationship between Indians and rivers during ancient times sharing how numerous festivals were centred around the banks of various rivers. Addressing his 81st Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, PM Modi said that it was important for Indians to observe at least one river festival each year and work towards keeping them clean and pollution-free.

"There is one day that we all should remember and this day is such which is very consistent with the traditions of India. It is about connecting with the traditions with which we have been associated for centuries. That day is 'World River Day'. You all know that when the month of Magh comes, many people in our country spend a whole month on the banks of Maa Ganga or any other river," said PM Modi.

He added, "The tradition of remembering the rivers may have disappeared today or may have been limited to only a few. It was an ancient practice to recite a verse while taking a bath. We would often recite the 'Snaan mantra'-- Gange Ca Yamune Caiva."

PM Modi urges cleanliness of rivers

PM Modi also drew in the relationship between ancient river festivals and the changing of seasons saying that when monsoon season arrived in Gujarat, Jal-Jilani Ekadashi was celebrated. "In today's era, we would call that 'Catch the Rain'. Similarly, after the rains, the festival of Chhath is celebrated in Bihar and parts of the East. I hope that in view of Chhath Puja, preparations have been started for cleaning and repairing of Ghats along the rivers," PM Modi said.

Urging every Indian to work for the cleanliness of rivers PM Modi said, "We can do the work of cleaning the rivers and making them free from pollution with everyone's effort and everyone's cooperation. 'Namami Gange Mission' is also progressing today, so efforts of all the people, in a way, public awareness, mass movement, it has a big role."