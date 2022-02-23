PM Modi Highlights Budget's Positive Impact On Rural Development, Need For Digitisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a webinar describing the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022 on rural development. Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Giriraj Singh were also present in the webinar. PM Modi started the address by saying that "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas" are driving forces of the government's policy-making and action taking decisions.

Talking about his government's work in the last 7 years, PM Modi said that their government has made necessary and continuous efforts to enhance the capabilities of every citizen. The PM said his mantra to work is 'leaving no citizen behind' and said that there is a motive because of this mantra, to connect villages through broadband and roads, transform raw mud houses into 'Pakka Makkan,' provide toilets, cooking gas, electricity and water to every rural household.

PM Modi elaborated that his project 'Jal Jeevan Mission' advised the members present to make sure that the target of making 4 crore connections is achieved within the deadline period. PM Modi also requested every government to make sure that the water which comes through this pipeline is of good quality, and asked officials to inspect water quality regularly.

PM Modi has been very keen to connect India digitally and provide internet to every household on the mainland and even on the two islands of India - Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep.

Revisiting the same agenda, PM said, "Digital connectivity of villages is no longer an aspiration but a need of the day." Elaborating on the need for Digitalisation he avowed that broadband connectivity will not only provide facilities but also help the youth to upskill them.

In the address, stating about 'Women Power', PM stated, "Our women power is a major pillar of the rural economy. Financial inclusion has ensured the greater participation of women in households in economic decisions. This participation of women through Self Help Groups needs to be expanded further."

Union Budget 2022: Second session

The union budget for the year 2022-2023 was presented on February 1. Deputy Chairman of the Upper House adjourned the Rajya Sabha for one month after Finance Minister's reply on Budget 2022-2023. The house will remain adjourned from February 12 to March 13.

Budget allocations of different ministries will be examined by the standing committee during this recess time. The second part of the budget session will begin on March 14.