PM Modi Highlights Centre's Efforts To Tackle COVID On War-footing; Shares Victims' Pain

Addressing the nation on the ongoing COVID crisis, PM Narendra Modi on Friday, said that the govt was tackling the pandemic in war-footing. Urging states to crackdown on hoarding and black marketing essential goods and medicines, he termed it a 'crime against humanity'. PM Modi virtually transferred the 8th installment of direct benefits under PM-KISAN scheme totalling RS 19,000 crores to 10 crore farmers.

PM Modi: 'COVID tackling on war-footing'

"I am a partner of all your sentiments as the 'Pradhan Sevak' of the country. Any deadlock associated with the resources in the fight against the second wave of Corona is being rapidly overcome, efforts are being made to work on a war footing. In this time of crisis, some people are engaged in hoarding and black marketing of medicines and essential commodities. I would urge the State Governments to take strict action against such people. It is against humanity," said PM Modi.

Lauding the Oxygen express flagged by the Railways to tackle oxygen shortage, he said, "Oxygen Express has given great strength to the fight against Corona. These special trains are trying to reach oxygen in far-off parts of the country. India is running the world's largest free ration scheme amid the pandemic. Through the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, free ration was given to the poor for 8 months last year and this time, in May and June more than 80 crore people are getting ration."

Hailing the frontline workers' efforts, the Prime Minister said, "The country's doctors, nursing staff, scavengers, ambulance drivers, lab workers have been working 24 hours to save lives. Today, work is being done on a war footing to increase the supply of essential medicines in the country. We have an invisible enemy in front of us - a terrible once-in-100 year epidemic. The pain that the citizens have endured for some time, the pain that many people have gone through, I am feeling the same."

India to manufacture 216 crore doses in Aug-Dec

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry announced that the nation would manufacture 216 crore doses of COVID vaccines in India for the Indians between August to December 2021. The 216 crore doses include 75 crore doses of Covishield, 55 crore doses of Covaxin, 30 crore doses of Bio E Sub Vaccine, 20 crore doses of SII's Novavax, 15.6 crore doses of Russia's Sputnik amongst others. With this addition, India would have over 2 billion doses of COVID vaccines available in the coming months. The government is in touch with Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J manufacturers asking them if they wanted to supply vaccines to India. A reply from them would be sought by the third quarter of 2021, as per the official.