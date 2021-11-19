On the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and pointed out Government initiatives taken for the benefit of the country's farmers. Before making the massive announcement repealing the three farm laws, the Prime Minister said that the Central Government has given top priority to agriculture development, and farmer welfare. PM Modi marked that the Centre has increased Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and created record government procurement centres.

PM Modi on farm initiatives: Key points

To overcome the challenges faced by the small farmers of the country, steps taken for all-round on seeds, insurance, markets and savings.

The government also connected the farmers with facilities like neem coated urea, soil health card, micro-irrigation.

Increased MSP and Procurement of products made by the government has broken records of the last several decades.

Steps taken for the farmers to get the right price for their produce in return for their hard work. The country has strengthened its rural market infrastructure.

PM Modi on three farm laws:

While talking about the three farm laws against which protests erupted around the country, the Prime Minister said that support came from every nook and corner of the as many farmers' organizations welcomed and supported it. 'I am very grateful to all of them today,' added the Prime Minister.

Government withdraws three farm laws

In a massive announcement on Friday, PM Modi declared that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. He made this declaration amid year-long protests by farmers at the Delhi borders. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their families.

What are the three farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.