Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of India’s G20 presidency at his address in Rajya Sabha while welcoming the chairmanship of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Rajya Sabha. The Winter Session of Parliament kicked off on Wednesday and is notably the first official session to be chaired by Vice President Dhankhar since taking office in August this year.

This is what PM Modi said

“India hosting the G20 conference is not only a diplomatic event but also an opportunity to showcase its strengths,” said PM Modi while addressing the parliament.

PM also interacted with the media before the commencement of the Winter Session and said, "The manner in which India has made a space in the global community, the manner in which expectations with India have risen, and the manner in which India is increasing its participation on global platforms, at a time like this, India receiving the G20 Presidency is a huge opportunity".

PM Modi also said that G20 Summit is not only a diplomatic event, but it is also an opportunity to showcase India's capability to the world. "Such a large country, mother of democracy, such diversity, such capability-it's an opportunity for the world to know India and for India to show its capability to the world," PM Modi added.

G20 events are scheduled to take place in fifteen cities across the country labelled which will give India a chance to display its diverse culture and cuisine to the visiting representatives.

India's G20 Presidency

India began its G20 presidency with the first Sherpa Meeting in Udaipur on Sunday. The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be the last event of the year-long forum and it will take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. PM Modi took charge from Indonesian President Joko Widodo on December 1.

The permanent G20 members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US, as well as the European Union. The G20 Presidency is supported by the Troika – previous, current and incoming Presidency nations. During India’s Presidency, the troika will comprise Indonesia, India and Brazil, respectively. After the end of the final summit in September, India will pass on the presidency to Brazil and its leader.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to last 17 sittings over 23 days. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to introduce as many as 16 bills during this period in the parliament. This will be the inaugural session where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will officiate proceedings in the Rajya Sabha as the ex-officio chairman of the Upper House of Parliament.