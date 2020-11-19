PM Modi Highlights India-Luxembourg Ties In Summit, Counterpart Supports India's UNSC Bid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, along with Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel, chaired the first-ever summit between India and Luxembourg in two decades. The summit which was held virtually led PM Modi to raise several bilateral opportunities on which the two countries could work together. PM Modi in his address upheld the principles of democracy, rule of law and freedom which " give strength to the ethos of the two countries."

"Today's virtual summit is important from my perspective. You and I have been meeting on various international platforms, yet this is the first formal summit in nearly two decades," PM Modi said.

"There has been a good cooperation between the two countries in sectors of steel, financial technologies and digital domain, however, there are possibilities that we can take it even further," he added.

PM Modi mentioned about ISRO launching four satellites of Luxembourg a few days back, and offered expansive cooperation in the field of spacial technologies.

"I am happy that a few days back, our space agency launched four satellites of Luxembourg. In space technologies also, we can expand our cooperation. We even welcome the announcement of Luxembourg joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and also invite you to join Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," he said.

Luxembourg supports India's UNSC bid

Highlighting that the visit of Grand Duke of Luxembourg to India in April 2020 was cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, PM Modi invited the Duke and Bettel to plan a visit to India. Expressing gratitude, Bettel also invited PM Modi to visit Luxembourg.

He also welcomed the offer of expanded cooperation in the area of space and financial technologies while opining that "we are stronger when we work together", adding that Luxembourg has also supported India's bid to United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"I welcome the agreements in the area of space and finance. We know that we are stronger when we work together. You can count on us. We have supported and welcomed India's election to UNSC for the term 2021-22," Luxembourg Prime Minister said.

Luxembourg is one of the most important financial centres globally. Several Indian companies have raised capital by issuing Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Several Luxembourg-based investment funds hold substantial banking and asset management market share in portfolio investments in India.

