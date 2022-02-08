Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and also recited a couplet by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to emphasise on India's achievements during the COVID-19. During his address in Rajya Sabha, the PM said that lines from the poem by former PM refelect India's fight against the pandemic as well as shows the country's strength.

"With challenges on its height and every country trying to save themselves in this situation, we have managed to come out of the crisis and this brings me to a poem written by Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji who continues to inspire all of us," the PM said before reciting the couplet.

श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी ने लिखा था



व्याप्त हुआ बर्बर अंधियारा

किंतु चीर कर तम की छाती

चमका हिंदुस्थान हमारा।



शत-शत आघातों को सहकर

जीवित हिंदुस्थान हमारा।

जग के मस्तक पर रोली सा

शोभित हिंदुस्थान हमारा।



The poem, which highlights India's winning and fighting spirit, was lauded by all the members present in the House.

PM Modi outlines the progress of India during the pandemic

Prime Minister Modi in his further address said that the pandemic period had affected every sector whereas efforts were made to proceed and progress despite the situation. "While we managed to evade disruptions in businesses and agricultural sectors, farmers were also receiving their MSPs directly in their bank accounts. Apart from that, MSMEs have also ventured into a progressive direction making India a leading mobile manufacturing nation and further giving a boost to the defence sector as well," he added.

Apart from that employment opportunities, hirings were also doubled during the pandemic, while 27 lakh jobs were created in the IT sectors, he stated.

Meanwhile, the PM also took a jibe at the opposition Congress party saying that Indian democracy has faced its greatest threat from dynastic politics while the country continues to move forward. As PM Modi continued to launch sharp attacks on Congress, many opposition leaders walked out of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

