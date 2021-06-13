Last Updated:

PM Modi Highlights India's Role In Climate Action, Thanks G7 For Support On COVID Vaccines

PM Modi spoke about India's achievements on climate action while highlighting that India is the only country from G20 to achieve the Paris Agreement commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke at the G7 summit via video conferencing as the Summit hosted by the UK in Cornwall, south-west England, is set to conclude on Sunday by setting out tough climate action targets and a clampdown on the use of coal and fossil fuels. PM Modi today addressed two sessions - climate change and open societies.

Addressing the G7 Summit, PM Modi spoke about India's achievements on climate action while highlighting that India is the only country from the G20 group to achieve the Paris Agreement commitment. PM Modi also urged the G7 countries to fulfil their commitment to climate action and called for collective action while recognising that this challenge can't be addressed in silos.

'UK PM Boris Johnson expresses regrets on PM Modi not being able to attend in person

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Additional Secretary P Harish revealed that British PM Boris Johnson expressed regret for not being able to welcome PM Modi in person for the G7 Summit. However, Boris Johnson was understanding and supportive of PM Modi's decision of not attending the G7 Summit in person, the MEA Additional Secretary added.

The MEA has further said that India's engagement with G7 and guest countries stands on its own and this was for the first time that India has been engaged in ministerial & working-level tracks as a guest country.

"Our engagement was fruitful, productive and we hope to take forward our engagement in various initiatives including in the run-up to COP26," MEA said.

PM Modi thanked G7 countries for their support during the second wave of COVID-19 in India and underlined caution and restraint during COVID. He also expressed appreciation for the support extended by the G7 group with regards to vaccines in India. He emphasised the message that "no one is safe until everyone is safe", to which German Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened and called it an important message.

The MEA in its press conference also said that widespread support was assured by the G7 group with regards to vaccines in India. Discussions also took place on increasing capacity, technology transferring & infrastructure, and financing on the vaccine, the MEA said.

Each leader of the G7 group had a personal screen streaming PM Modi's feed. The video conference happened in a seamless manner, the MEA said.

PM Modi decided to attend G7 virtually instead of in-person

Due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, PM Modi decided to attend the G7 meet virtually instead of in person. For the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic, the leaders of the world's most advanced economies convened on the Cornish coast for the Group of Seven (G7) meeting on Friday, June 11.

The theme of this year's G7 summit is 'Build Back Better,' and the UK has set four priorities for its presidency: leading the global recovery from the coronavirus while strengthening resilience against future pandemics, promoting future prosperity by championing free and fair trade, combating climate change and preserving the planet's biodiversity, and championing shared values and open societies. India, Australia, and South Korea are among the special invitees to Johnson's G-7 Summit in Cornwall this year. PM Modi attended the G7 meeting for the second time as the G7 French presidency had invited India as a goodwill partner to the summit in 2019.

