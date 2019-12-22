PM Modi Highlights Pak's Atrocities On Minorities, Slams Opposition For Missed Opportunity

Addressing the Aabhar rally at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a missed opportunity during the discussion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. Contending that the political class as a whole could have showcased Pakistan’s atrocities on minorities to the world, he slammed the opposition for letting go off this chance.

He pointed out that the majority of the refugees who had come to Pakistan were Dalits. Moreover, the PM also mentioned that the girls belonging to the minority community in Pakistan faced forcible marriage and conversion. He also observed that the refugees from countries such as Pakistan had been staying in India for many years.

'For them, their party is more important than the country'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked, “Some Dalit leaders have entered this controversy without any reason. They should know that the refugees who have entered India are mostly Dalits. These Dalit families were kept as bonded labour in Pakistan. In Pakistan, the situation is such that if a Dalit person drinks tea, he has to pay the cost of the tea along with the cup and take the cup along with him. Girls are exploited in Pakistan. They are forcefully married and compelled to change their religion. This has been published in all the newspapers of the world. This only happens because their faith is different. The refugees are staying in different parts of India since ages.”

He added, ”This is a discussion that happened in Parliament. If India’s leaders could see beyond petty politics, this was a great opportunity to show to the world that Pakistan is anti-human rights, commits atrocities on human rights and the situation of minorities there is pitiable. For them, their party is more important than the country. That’s why they have lost the opportunity to expose Pakistan’s actions in the world.”

Girls are religiously converted and forced to marry in Pakistan. It is well-documented. It only happens because they follow a different religion.



These people have come to India only due to such religious persecution: PM Modi #DilliChaleModiKeSaath — BJP (@BJP4India) December 22, 2019

