Amrut Mahotsav: Sacrifices Of Freedom Fighters Must Inspire, Says PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat

While addressing the nation through Mann Ki Baat on March 28, PM Narendra Modi said that his monthly radio programme has completed 75 episodes. While speaking about the 75th episode, he said that it coincides with Amrut Mahotsav, which marks the beginning of celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence. PM Modi said that programmes in connection with Amrut Mahotsav are being held throughout the country. Be it the struggles of freedom fighters or other historical events, one can bring it to the fore during the Amrut Mahotsav and become a means to connect with the countrymen, the PM said.

About ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’

Earlier this month, PM Modi had launched ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the government’s initiative to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. The Mahotsav was launched to commemorate 91 years of Dandi March and it is being celebrated as a people’s movement across the country. The curtain raiser activities began on March 12 and they will now run till August 15, 2023.

A national implementation committee headed by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was constituted to chalk out policies and planning of events to be undertaken for the commemoration. The event has already witnessed the inauguration of curtain raiser activities planned under the ‘India@75’ theme such as a film, website, song, ‘Aatmanirbhar Charkha’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Incubator’. A cultural programme was also held earlier this month celebrating the indomitable spirit of the country.

Further, a ‘Padyatra’, along the lines of Gandhi’s Dandi March was also flagged off by PM Modi. The ‘Padyatra’ is undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Navsari and the journey of 241 miles will end on April 5. Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel led the first 75km-leg of the ‘Padyatra’ and Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union MoS Prahlad Singh Patel and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani also attended the celebrations on the occasion.

(Image Credit: PTI)

