'Science And Technology Now Used For Governance As Never Before': PM Modi At ISC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru and highlighted effective governance in terms of technology. PM Modi on the first day of his visit, met with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. The Prime Minister's visit to Karnataka will conclude on Friday.

Speaking at the session, the Prime Minister stated the importance of technology and science and its contribution to governance.

"Today, on a large scale, science and technology are being used for governance in the country, as never before. Only yesterday, our government set a record by transferring the money of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to 6 crore farmers of the country simultaneously."

Significant effect on the rural population

Furthermore, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of technology in regard to the Jal Jeevan Mission. Announced by PM Narendra Modi on 73rd Independence Day, the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in rural areas by 2024.

"Technology is the strength of the Jal Jeevan Mission. It is your responsibility to develop cheap and effective technology for the recycling of water. Water governance is a new frontier for all of you. Digital technology, e-commerce, internet banking, & mobile banking services are assisting the rural population significantly. Today, farmers are getting the required information about weather and forecast at their fingertips through many e-governance facilities."

PM Modi in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally at Tumakuru in Karnataka, launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's persecution of minorities in relation to the ongoing discourse over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Every individual of this country has this question in their minds today that people are protesting against those who have come here to save their lives from the persecution they faced in Pakistan but why are people not protesting against Pakistan who has exploited minorities there?" he asked.

Earlier on Thursday, he launched five Young Scientists Laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

