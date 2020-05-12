PM Modi Hints At Lockdown 4.0; Says 'new Guidelines To Be Issued Before May 18'

Addressing the people of the country on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted that the nationwide lockdown might be extended beyond May 17. The Prime Minister stated that the fourth phase of the lockdown will have entirely new guidelines that will help India achieve its goals besides preventing the spread of COVID-19. The PM declared that the new guidelines based on the suggestions of state governments will be revealed before May 18. Currently, there are 70,756 COVID-19 cases in India out of which 22,455 patients have recovered while 2293 casualties have been reported.

PM Modi remarked, "We will wear masks, follow social distancing, but we will not lose sight of our goals. That's why the fourth phase of the lockdown will have new guidelines. You will get the information pertaining to lockdown 4.0 based on the suggestions received from the states before May 18. I am confident that we will fight COVID-19 by following the rules and will move ahead."

Financial package announced

During his address, PM Modi declared a financial package to boost self-reliance. According to him, the earlier decisions of the Centre along with the new package totals to Rs.20 lakh crore- i.e 10% of India's GDP. However, the details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. He added that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity, and laws. Additionally, PM Modi opined that there were five pillars of a self-reliant India- an economy that is not satisfied by incremental gains but one that begets quantum jumps, infrastructure that becomes the identity of the country, a system that isn't dilapidated from the 20th century but a tech-driven behemoth, demography and the supply-demand cycle being used at the full potential.

