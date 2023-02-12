PM Modi Hits Out At Congress, Says Party Does Politics Of 'Atkana, Bhatkana And Latkana'

Addressing the gathering at Rajasthan's Dausa after unveiling the 246 km Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress saying the grand old party only does politics of stalling and delaying things. The PM said that the development works are mostly left incomplete due to the Congress leaders.

"For decades, some people said Rajasthan was a 'bimaru' state. But BJP is making Rajasthan one of the strongest states in the country. Congress was afraid to build infrastructure at homes," PM Modi said, while adding that he does not know "why Congress can not trust in the bravery of our soldiers".

Continuing his tirade against the Congress party, he said: "Congress does the politics of 'Atkana, Bhatkana, Latkana. (stalling and delaying things), the works of development are mostly slammed by the Congress leaders. These people neither work themselves nor let others do it."

'Rajasthan needs freedom from an unstable government': PM Modi

Deepening his attack at Vadra Congress, the Prime Minister asserted that it is not hidden from anyone how the present Congress government in Rajasthan is governing the state. "What happened during the Budget session in the state Assembly is being discussed everywhere today. I agree anyone can commit a mistake but Congress has no vision," he said.

He further said that Rajasthan needs freedom from an unstable government and uncertainties. "The state needs a stable government that will work for the development of the state, only then Rajasthan will be able to walk on the path of rapid development."

PM Modi unveils Delhi-Jaipur stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai mega expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 246-km long Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa in the wake of the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. The Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. Providing a significant boost to the economic development of the entire region, the operationalization of the Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours.

With a length of 1,386 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway and it will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 percent from 1,424 km to 1,242 km and the travel time will be reduced by 50 percent from 24 hours to 12 hours. It will pass through six states namely Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.