As CRPF Celebrates 82nd Raising Day, PM Modi And Home Minister Shah Hail Their Courage

India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is set to celebrate the 82nd anniversary on Monday, July 27 as it came into existence on that day in 1939. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to commend the force on the auspicious occasion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is said to visit the CRPF headquarters in Delhi and address the personnel of the force posted across the country through a video link.

The home minister has also taken to Twitter to wish the esteemed force on the anniversary of its inception. Shah will also pay homage to martyrs as a wreath will be placed on his behalf at Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch town, where the CRPF's first battalion was raised on July 27, 1939, as the Crown Representative's Police (CRP) under the British.

Greetings to all @crpfindia personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding Force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired.



May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2020

CRPF is synonymous with valour, courage and sacrifice.



Time and again @crpfindia has made the nation proud. Their dedication to serve the society during COVID-19 is unparalleled.



I join millions of Indians to wish our brave CRPF personnel and their families on 82nd Raising Day. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 27, 2020

CRPF and its Contributions

The CRPF came into existence on July 27, 1939, however, it was then known as the Crown Representative's Police which became the CRPF on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949. It was presented with the President’s Colour on March 19, 1950, by then Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. At the very inception, it played a vital role in the integration of the princely states into the newly formed Union of India.

CRPF is the lead Counter Insurgency Force and the largest amongst Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) with 246 Battalions which includes 5 Signal Battalions, 6 Mahila Battalions, 15 RAF Battalions, 10 CoBRA Battalions, Special Duty Group, Parliament Duty Group and 05 VIP Security Battalions.

The Force has by now achieved specialization in jungle warfare in the shape of CoBRA battalion, tackling riots and riot-like situations with minimum force through Rapid Action Force and protecting VIPs with the help of its VS Battalions.

CRPF had a major role to play in the smooth conduct of the recently held elections to the 17th Lok Sabha, which remained largely violence-free. The 3.25 lakh personnel strong paramilitary is designated as the lead internal security force of the country, deployed in three major theatres of internal conflict namely Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism areas and the North-East.

In the sensitive J&K theatre, be it battling the terrorists while establishing a humane connect with the people through MADADGAR helpline-14411 (co-opted as a national helpline number during the pandemic) or securing the safe passage of the pilgrims of Sri Amarnathji shrine and Mata Vaishnodevi shrine, in J&K, CRPF is literally in a multi-tasking mode against great odds. CRPF has been tasked with ensuring security as well as accommodation of the pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji shrine.