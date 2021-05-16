Last Updated:

PM Modi Holds COVID-19 Situation Review Meeting With Chief Ministers Of Four States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu

Image Credits: PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Puducherry to discuss the COVID-19 situation. This meeting comes after PM Modi's earlier high-level meeting where he had stressed on localised containment strategies to tackle the Coronavirus situation across the country. In addition, PM Modi also took stock of the situation pertaining to vaccination in these states. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth is also said to be present on the ground in Noida to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. 

According to reports, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel informed Prime Minister Modi that testing has been increased in the state. In addition, he also informed that the positivity rate is steadily declining, while attention is being paid to rural areas of the state. Moreover, Baghel also told PM Modi that additional teams have been deployed in the areas where cases are still increasing. He also requested PM Modi to provide an adequate amount of vaccines to the state.

COVID-19 in India 

India recorded 3,11,170 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to  2,46,84,077. In addition, 4,077 new fatalities took the death toll to 2,70,284, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,07,95,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated. Meanwhile, the ICMR has stated that 31,48,50,143 samples have been tested up to May 15 with 18,32,950 samples being tested on Saturday.

India vaccination update

India has administered more than 18.21 crore vaccine doses so far, as per the Health Ministry data on Saturday. On Saturday, 17.14 lakh vaccine doses were administered. Among these, more than 5.58 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated. In addition, more than 48.21 lakh vaccine doses administered to 18-44 age group till now, the data added. 

First Published:
