PM Modi Holds Delegation-level Talks With Japanese Counterpart Kishida At Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi to discuss the bilateral and multilateral engagements between India and Japan. Union Foreign Minister S Jaishakar and NSA Ajit Doval and several diplomats of both countries were present at the meeting.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, wide-ranging agendas are scheduled on the table with a focus on cooperation in-- economy and commerce, climate and energy, defence and security, P2P, and skill development. Both sides will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the role of the India-Japan partnership in fostering peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The ties between the two were elevated to 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2014.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi



The defence cooperation between the two nations might also be one of the key areas of engagement as Japan is a very close partner of India and both countries hold an Annual Summit and a 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting.

Japanese PM Kishida who arrived in the national capital beginning his two-day India tour, visited Rajghat and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. The Japanese PM was received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the Palam airport. This is Kishida's second visit to the country as Prime Minister of Japan.

Japanese PM’s plan to announce free and open Indo-Pacific?

In a speech today Japanese PM Kishida is likely to announce the plan for a free and open Indo-Pacific, a Japan-led initiative aimed at curbing China's growing assertiveness, Kyodo News reported citing a government official.

The plan is expected to be unveiled during Kishida’s lecture organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs at the Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The plan is likely to attribute a pronounced role of India in the Indo-Pacific. Japanese PM Kishida while addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in June 2022, said he would lay out the plan for Indo-Pacific next spring.