PM Modi Holds Discussions With Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth On Deepening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held productive bilateral discussions with visiting Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Wednesday, April 20. Informing that the duo had held a constructive round of talks on bilateral cooperation and trade, PM Modi in a tweet said that the partnership between India and Mauritius will grow across different sectors in the coming future.

“Held productive discussions with PM @KumarJugnauth. We talked about further deepening bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius across different sectors,” he wrote in the tweet.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, in the presence of Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth and WHO DG Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus. Mauritius PM, who is on an eight-day visit to India, on Wednesday called India the pharmacy of the world and expressed gratitude to the country for sending Ayurvedic medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Jugnauth thanked PM Modi for associating Mauritius with the occasion.

Mauritius PM lauds India’s efforts to promote traditional medicines

Mauritius PM further highlighted the importance of the indigenous medical system and herbal products in various cultures. He stated, “80% of the world uses traditional medicines of various origins. The GCTM project initiated by PM Modi has given away many new opportunities. The presence of WHO in Jamnagar confirms it as the world leader in traditional medicine.”

“This centre will compile evidence and data for the formulation of policies, standards and regulatory frameworks for safe and cost-effective use of traditional medicines,” said Pravind Jugnauth.

“This important institution would not have seen the light of the day without the contribution of the Indian government and especially the personal contribution of PM Modi Ji for the financial support to the Centre’s establishment and operations," he added.

He underlined the personal contribution of PM Modi in taking the lead in the establishment of the Centre. “We are extremely grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India and the Indian people for this generous contribution,” said Pravind Jugnauth.

He also gave details of legislative recognition of Ayurveda in Mauritius since 1989. He also thanked Gujarat for providing scholarships to students from Mauritius for studying Ayurvedic medicine in Jamnagar.

